Fiona Apple Says Her New Album Is Finished

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 9, 2020

It’s been a long eight year wait between drinks for Fiona Apple fans, but now the alt-music legend has revealed that her new album is finally finished.

She’s long been teasing her new album, which will serve as the follow up to 2012’s The Idler Wheel…, but now she has confirmed that it is complete via a video posted to her fansite, Fiona Apple Rocks.

Using American Sign Language, she spelled out “M-Y-R-E-C-O-R-D-I-S-D-O-N-E” before giving an affirming nod.

This comes after she gave a rare interview with Vulture back in January, where she said that her new album would be out at some point in early 2020.

“It’s really up to me. It’ll be done soon,” she said

“It’s just I have to do artwork and stuff, and I’ve been dragging my feet a little bit. I don’t know. Sometime in a few months, I guess.”

She’s also expressed her dismay of blatant campaign by artists like Justin Bieber to get their songs to #1 on the charts.

“…I feel like I’m stepping back into a business where, like — I’m not in this business,” she said.

“I don’t have the tools to play this game, and I don’t want to buy the tools to play this game, either. That’s what it feels like it’s become: a game. A video game, basically. Checking their scores.”