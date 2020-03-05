Fire at coastal village destroys 9 houses in Bohol town

DAUIS, Bohol- At least nine houses mostly made of light materials were destroyed by fire in the coastal village of Totolan here late on Thursday (March 5).

Firefighters received the alarm around 6:30 p.m. It took nearly an hour to put the fire out.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Geraldine Cañete, a resident of the place, was attending to her 10-month-old son when the fire broke out.

Nervous, she shouted for help and ran outside the house with the baby.

Authorities have yet to assess the extent of the damage and determine the cause of the fire.

Displaced families took shelter at the village gymnasium.

Edited by TSB

