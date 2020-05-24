Fire breaks out in Cubao near gas station

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out early on Monday on 13th Avenue in Barangay Socorro in Cubao, Quezon City, according to a Twitter post by TXTFire Philippines, a volunteer emergency dispatch server.

According to netizens in the area who were posting on Facebook, the fire started near the Neupetro gas station at the corner of Main Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its Twitter post, TXTFire Philippines noted that the fire was on first alarm as of 1:19 a.m. and shortly after was raised to second alarm. By 1:25 a.m., it was on third alarm.

The fire was put under control at 1:56 a.m. and put out at 2:18 a.m.

FEATURED STORIES

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ