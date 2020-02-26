Fire burns ancestral home in Vigan City

A fire razed an ancestral house in the heritage city of Vigan in Ilocos Sur on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Fire investigators said the 30-minute blaze in General Luna Street, near Calle Crisologo, reached the second alarm, but its cause had yet to be determined.

Last year, Vigan City was hailed as among the picture-perfect tourist destinations in Asia by international television network CNN.

The historic city is known for its Spanish colonial-era architecture.

Ancestral houses here have been converted into museums and shops but still reflect the 16th-century Spanish influence.

