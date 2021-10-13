Fire burns down 300 homes in Zamboanga City

DAWN INFERNO At least 300 homes were razed in a fire at the village of Recodo in Zamboanga City on Oct. 13, 2021. Mayor Maria Isabelle Salazar said affected residents have been provided food and temporary shelter. PHOTO FROM COUNCILOR EL KING OMAGA

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A huge fire razed a neighborhood before dawn Wednesday in the southern Philippine port city of Zamboanga, officials said.

Officials said at least 300 houses were burned in the village of Recodo where fire fighters struggled to control the blaze until it was put out hours later.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and authorities were investigating what triggered the fire.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Salazar has ordered social workers and Councilor El King Omaga, the action officer on disaster response, to look into the situation of hundreds of fire victims and help facilitate their evacuation to temporary shelters.

Omaga also released photos of the fire and said the local government initially distributed bottled water and biscuits as social workers prepared food packs for displaced families.