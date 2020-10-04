Trending Now

Fire damage to AFP building estimated at P200,000

Camp Aguinaldo fireCamp Aguinaldo fire

Fire hits a building at AFP Headquarters, Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Sunday afternoon. (Photo from the BFP Public Information Office)

MANILA, Philippines — A fire that hit a building in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Sunday afternoon caused damage estimated at P200,000, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

In a spot report, the National Capital Region office of the BFP said the blaze struck a three-storey building at the compound of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) at 1:31 p.m.

The fire reached the first alarm before being put out at 2:08 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, fire probers said.

