Fire damage to AFP building estimated at P200,000

MANILA, Philippines — A fire that hit a building in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Sunday afternoon caused damage estimated at P200,000, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.
In a spot report, the National Capital Region office of the BFP said the blaze struck a three-storey building at the compound of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) at 1:31 p.m.
The fire reached the first alarm before being put out at 2:08 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation, fire probers said.
