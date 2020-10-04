Fire damage to AFP building estimated at P200,000

MANILA, Philippines — A fire that hit a building in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Sunday afternoon caused damage estimated at P200,000, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

In a spot report, the National Capital Region office of the BFP said the blaze struck a three-storey building at the compound of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) at 1:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire reached the first alarm before being put out at 2:08 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

FEATURED STORIES

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, fire probers said.

[atm]

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>