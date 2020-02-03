Fire destroys 2,000 houses in Jolo, triggers fatal heart attack for resident

ZAMBOANGA CITY—-Fire destroyed more than 2,000 houses at three villages in Jolo, Sulu on Monday (Feb. 3).

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, head of the Western Mindanao Command, said nine people were injured and one died of cardiac arrest in the rush to flee the fire that engulfed the villages of Takut-Takut, Tulay and Chinese Pier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sobejana said at least 2,000 families lost their homes.

The fire started around 9:20 a.m. in one of the bunk houses at the village of Chinese Pier, said Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, head of Joint Task Force Sulu, a military-led security group.

FEATURED STORIES

The fire spread quickly to houses of light materials in three areas at the village of Tulay, Vinluan said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection declared fire out past noon, some three hours after the fire started.

An investigation is ongoing.

Also in Sulu, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) station reported rescuing six adults, eight children and an infant trapped during the fire.

In a social media post, the PCG said the rescued individuals were all in good physical condition and were brought to Hadji Warid Port in Patikul, Sulu.

A rescued woman, who had just given birth, was brought to a public hospital with her baby for more medical help after she complained of pains.

Edited by TSB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ