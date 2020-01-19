Fire destroys residential area in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – Fire hit a residential area on Don Pepe Street in Barangay Santo Domingo, Quezon City, according to a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The fire, which started at around 5:30 p. m. and immediately reached the fifth alarm, spread rapidly as the houses were made of light materials.

More than two hours after it started, the fire was declared under control.

According to BFP, around 90 houses got destroyed in the fire, leaving around 180 families homeless.

In addition, the damage was estimated at P750,000.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

