Trending Now

Fire destroys residential area in Quezon City

TopNews
admin

Fire destroys residential area in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – Fire hit a residential area on Don Pepe Street in Barangay Santo Domingo, Quezon City, according to a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The fire, which started at around 5:30 p. m. and immediately reached the fifth alarm, spread rapidly as the houses were made of light materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than two hours after it started, the fire was declared under control.

According to BFP, around 90 houses got destroyed in the fire, leaving around 180 families homeless.

FEATURED STORIES

In addition, the damage was estimated at P750,000.

Fire investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

/atm

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top