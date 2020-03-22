Fire Fight Australia Live Is The #1 Album In Australia

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on March 22, 2020

Just over a month after some of music’s biggest names united in response to Australia’s bushfire crisis, there’s more good news for people still rebuilding their lives.

The official Artists Unite for Fire Fight live album, recorded at the Fire Fight Australia concert in Sydney on February 16, has debuted in the #1 position on the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

It’s a pretty stellar achievement and a great feel-good story, given the album is only available in for physical and digital purchase, not on streaming platforms.

The album was more popular than Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather which went to #2 in its debut week, with the ARIA Albums Top 5 rounded out by Harry Styles with Fine Line (#3), and records from Billie Eilish and Lil Uzi Vert this week.

Funds raised from its sales have been added to the $9.5 million raised at the event in February, with sets from Baker Boy, Amy Shark, Pete Murray, Hilltop Hoods, Alice Cooper, Michael Buble, John Farnham, Illy, Tina Arena, Queen and many more featuring on the record.

“On behalf of Sony Music Entertainment Australia and Sony Foundation Australia, our thoughts are with everyone affected by the unprecedented bushfire conditions this summer, especially those who have lost so much,” said Denis Handlin, Chairman & CEO of Sony Music Australia and New Zealand, upon the album’s release.

“We are delighted to release this special album following the hugely successful Fire Fight concert, and these exclusive recordings capture a moment in history that all Australians can re-live and enjoy.”

Check out the full track-listing here.

