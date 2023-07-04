FIRE Fit Blazes A Trail Across UAE Fitness SceneDSC04316.jpg

ABU DHABI, UAE – Media OutReach – 4 July 2023 – Since opening its doors a year ago, FIRE Fit has been making waves in the UAE’s fitness scene, training hundreds of clients and helping them change their lives through fitness. The boutique fitness studio offers a variety of classes designed to help individuals achieve their fitness goals and has been gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts given its unique approach to results-driven fitness programming, attention to detail, and personalised care.

One of FIRE Fit’s most popular classes is FORCE, a powerful 45-minute strength training class which has helped many beginners get into weights training. Led by experienced FIRE Rockstar trainers who provide hands-on guidance, FIRE Fans can control the intensity of the class by choosing their weight options and see their progress as they gradually move on to heavier weights.

Reminiscing about the early days of FIRE Fit Abu Dhabi, co-owner Sandy Abou Samra said, “Looking back on a lot of our Fans’ first day at FIRE Fit, they were nervous, out of shape, couldn’t finish their first class and hated their bodies. One year on, they’ve become regulars, they’re in great shape, they’re super confident, and they guide and reassure newbies at the gym. They lift heavier than the trainers and feel great about their bodies… these Fans are the ones who can truly say that they’ve been ‘forged by FIRE.’ We’re really encouraged and inspired by their progress, and that’s what keeps us and our Rockstar trainers motivated to give our best every single day.”

In addition to FORCE, among the other FIRE Signature classes available at FIRE Fit Abu Dhabi are:

STRIKE: Fight club meets night club. It’s all the power of old school kickboxing, drilled and skilled in a high-energy, high intensity group atmosphere. So tick off that cardio workout and FIRE off that stress relief in just one 45-minute session. Each participant works on their own bag for the entire session with both bag data and heart rate performance feedback.

REVOLUTION: Ignite a real change with FIRE Revolution. We’ve tailored this 45-minute high-intensity programme to help you spark your FIRE with 3 fiery boosts. First off, the tech. At Revolution, you’ll work out with our smart fitness reader that accurately tracks your heart rate and your progress. Secondly, no class is ever the same. Each time you show up, it’s a different workout to get you fired up. Lastly, you’re never alone. REVOLUTION is all about the community, grinding and sweating together. With a combo like that, there’s no doubt you’ll have a blazing time.

All the classes offer a supportive and safe environment for individuals of all fitness levels to improve their strength, stamina, and overall health. “One of the key elements that set FIRE FIT apart from other boutique fitness studios is the personalised care each Fan receives,” continued Sandy. “Every trainer makes sure to know each fan’s name, their goals, movement limitations, and injuries. This attention to detail has helped Fans achieve their goals safely and effectively while avoiding any potential injuries.”

Besides the physical benefits, FIRE Fit has also become a place to foster community and build friendships as regulars who have formed friendships in the gym now also meet outside of the gym for activities. This sense of community has created a supportive and motivating environment that keeps people coming back for more.

“We are thrilled with the success of FIRE FIT over the past year,” said FIRE Fit Abu Dhabi’s other co-owner, Hadeel Al Zabalawy. “Our goal was to create a fitness studio that was not only effective but also personalised and welcoming. We are so happy to see that we have achieved that goal, and we look forward to continuing to help more people achieve their fitness goals in the years to come.”

FIRE Fit’s debut in Abu Dhabi is a result of a licensing agreement between Evolution Wellness Group

(Evolution Wellness), Asia’s leading fitness and wellness group, and Messrs. Abou Samra & Al Zabalawy. The agreement provides exclusive rights to open FIRE FIT boutique gyms throughout Abu Dhabi, beginning with the initial development of a flagship location on Reem Island.

Find FIRE Fit at Marina Square, Reem Island, or check out https://bit.ly/FireFitAbuDhabi for more information.

To start your own FIRE or learn more about the FIRE Fit licensing programme, please visit https://bit.ly/OwnAFireFit.

