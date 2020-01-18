Fire guts building beside mall, bus station in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A four-story building behind a Baguio shopping mall and near a bus station was hit by a fire on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18, local firefighters said.
The 1:35 p.m. blaze destroyed the Katipunan 2 building, which serves as an inn, as well as a local eatery, along Kalantiao street. No one was hurt in the fire, said, local firefighters.
The fire, which was put out at 4 p.m., began on the third floor of the building, said Senior Fire Officer 2 Jose Dagson. The fire did not spread towards the Dangwa Bus compound, or to the Baguio Center Mall.
Dagson said investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Damage estimates have not yet been released.
Edited by MUF
