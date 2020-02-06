Fire hits Caloocan residential area

MANILA, Philippines — Fire struck a residential area in Caloocan City Thursday morning, leaving some P1.2 million worth of damage, the Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP) reported.
A report from the BFP said the fire that swept through the residential area along 9th Avenue St., Brgy. 63 reached the second alarm at 7:51 a.m.
At 8:05 a.m., the fire reached the third alarm. The blaze was declared under control at 8:20 a.m. and was extinguished at 8:55 a.m.
No casualties were recorded, but 20 families were left homeless by the fire, BFP said.
Arson probers are still determining the cause of the fire.
Edited by MUF
