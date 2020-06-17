Fire hits ceramics factory in Antipolo City

FIRE hit a ceramics factory in Antipolo City on Wednesday afternoon, leaving eight families homeless and damaging property estimated at P200,000.

ANTIPOLO FIRE Firemen put out the blaze that hit a ceramics factory in Antipolo City on June 17, 2020. The fire left eight families homeless and damaged property worth P200,000. The cause of the fire was traced to an electric fan that overheated. PHOTO BY MJ TABERDO

The fire, which started at 4:15 p.m. in Barangay Bagong Nayon, reached second alarm but was put out at about 6 p.m. with the help of 16 firetrucks, according to Garry Cantillon, lead deputy of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Four children who were initially reported missing were found.

No one died or was injured from the blaze that was caused by an electric fan that overheated.