Fire hits health office in Misamis Oriental, destroys vials of AstraZeneca vaccine

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Fire hit the Provincial Health Office (PHO) in Misamis Oriental on Wednesday night, destroying vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine intended for 300 people, a top official said.

Provincial Board Member Gerardo Sabal said that the PHO Chief Jeri Calingasan has reported that the vials were leftovers from the first batch that was rolled out for the frontliners in March 2021.

According to the PHO, one vial is good for 10 people, which means that the 30 vials were good for 300 people.

Sabal said that an investigation was ongoing into the blaze that started at past 6:30 p.m. and contained an hour later.

Neighboring offices, particularly the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) whose building was close to the PHO, was only slightly damaged, fire investigators said.

The PHO office houses the laboratory, blood bank, medical supplies and equipment intended for the provincial hospitals in Misamis Oriental.

The PHO building is located inside the provincial capitol compound and away from the main capitol building.

Sabal said the provincial government will sit down on Thursday to assess the damage although there were no reports of casualties.

Sabal is chairman of the provincial board’s committee on health and environment.