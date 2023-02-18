Fire hits houses in Valenzuela City; leaves seven families homeless

MANILA, Philippines — Seven families were left homeless after a fire broke out in a residential area in Valenzuela City early Saturday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.
Fire authorities said first alarm was raised at 5:50 a.m. after flames started consuming a still undetermined number of houses on Engracia St. Elysian Subdivision in Barangay Marulas. Second alarm was then raised at 5:59 a.m.
The blaze was finally extinguished at 6:34 a.m.. according to the BFP.
As of 11 a.m., the Valenzuela City government said in its official Facebook page that there were no reported casualties from the fire.
The cost of the fire’s damage to properties was likewise yet to be determined as of this writing.
Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian visited the affected area and the Valenzuela National High School where the seven affected families were temporarily sheltered.
KGA
