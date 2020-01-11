Fire hits Legazpi Tower on Roxas Boulevard in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out at the Legazpi Tower on Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Saturday afternoon, the Manila Fire Department said.

In a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, a fire officer said firefighters responded to the blaze that started on the eighth floor of the building at 5:48 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

After more than 20 minutes, the fourth alarm was raised while responders were still trying to contain the blaze.

Fire probers have yet to identify what caused the incident.