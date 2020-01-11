Fire hits Legazpi Tower on Roxas Boulevard in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out at the Legazpi Tower on Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Saturday afternoon, the Manila Fire Department said.
In a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, a fire officer said firefighters responded to the blaze that started on the eighth floor of the building at 5:48 p.m.
After more than 20 minutes, the fourth alarm was raised while responders were still trying to contain the blaze.
Fire probers have yet to identify what caused the incident.
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.