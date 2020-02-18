Fire hits Parañaque City neighborhood; now at 5th alarm

MANILA, Philippines — A fire sweeping through a Parañaque City neighborhood has reached the 5th alarm, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said Tuesday.
According to the BFP, the fire reached the 5th alarm at 9:47 a.m.
The blaze swept through houses in Silverio St. Purok 5 in Barangay San Isidro, the BFP added.
