Fire hits residential area in Taguig City

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out in a residential area in Taguig City on Tuesday morning, according to the Taguig City Fire Department.

In a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, fire officials said that blaze swept through a building and several houses located near the Gate 3 area of Barangay Fort Bonifacio.

The conflagration reached second alarm at 8:08 a.m., and was declared under control at 8:29 a.m.

