Fire hits residential area in Taguig City

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out in a residential area in Taguig City on Tuesday morning, according to the Taguig City Fire Department.
In a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, fire officials said that blaze swept through a building and several houses located near the Gate 3 area of Barangay Fort Bonifacio.
ADVERTISEMENT
The conflagration reached second alarm at 8:08 a.m., and was declared under control at 8:29 a.m.
GSG
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.