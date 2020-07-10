Fire hits Sto Nino Church in Manila

/* inline tdc_css att */ .td_uid_68_5f08090626506_rand{

FIRE hit the Sto. Nino de Pandacan Parish in Manila on Friday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) raised a third alarm at 1:19 p.m.

No other details are available as of posting time.

