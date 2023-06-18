Fire hits vessel off Tagbilaran City port; 132 passengers, crewmen rescued

CEBU CITY – All 132 passengers and crew members were rescued after a passenger vessel caught fire off the Tagbilaran City port in Bohol at dawn on Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Damalerio, head of the Bohol Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer, said the MV Esperanza Star of KHO Shipping Lines sailed at 4 p.m. on Saturday from Iligan City to Lazi, Siquijor en route to its final destination in Tagbilaran City.

Fire, however, broke out at the vessel’s engine room at round 3:55 a.m.

“All the 72 passengers, including children, and 60 crew members are all accounted for and safe,” Damalerio said in a phone interview.

Some passengers swam towards the port while others were rescued by fishermen the area, Philippine Coast Guard personnel and crewmen from a Trans Asia vessel.

Damalerio said the passengers were brought and attended to a the second floor of the Tagbilaran City port building.

Damalerio said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

