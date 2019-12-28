Fire razes 10 houses in Pasay City
MANILA, Philippines – At least 10 houses made of light materials were razed in a fire at Barangay 145 in the Sto. Niño area of Pasay City on Saturday afternoon.
According to Pasay City’s Central Fire Station, the fire started at around 12:40 p.m. and was declared fire out at around 3:00 p.m. Around 40 families were affected by the fire.
Pasay fire authorities said that they are still looking into the cause of the fire, as investigators are currently on the site.
