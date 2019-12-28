HomeTopNews Philippines

Fire razes 10 houses in Pasay City

| December 28, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines – At least 10 houses made of light materials were razed in a fire at Barangay 145 in the Sto. Niño area of Pasay City on Saturday afternoon.

According to Pasay City’s Central Fire Station, the fire started at around 12:40 p.m. and was declared fire out at around 3:00 p.m.  Around 40 families were affected by the fire.

Pasay fire authorities said that they are still looking into the cause of the fire, as investigators are currently on the site.

Edited by JE

