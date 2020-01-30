Fire razes commercial building in Iriga City

LEGAZPI CITY –– A fire hit a commercial building in Iriga City in Camarines Sur province on Wednesday evening.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Rossano Oronan, officer in charge of the Bureau of Fire Protection Iriga City, said the fire razed the Alson’s Trading at the village of San Miguel around 6 p.m. and was declared fire out around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Oronan said in the initial investigation that the fire started in the service center of the building.

No one was reported injured in the fire that was raised to the fourth alarm.

“We were able to confine the fire in the compound, the nearby buildings and residential houses were not affected,” he said.

The BFP has yet to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

