Fire razes pine forest in Benguet

BAGUIO CITY –– A fire of still undetermined cause has destroyed at least 150 hectares of pine forest Benguet province, local authorities said on Monday.
Colonel Elmer Ragay, Benguet police director, said the blaze started on February 11 and engulfed forested, bushy, and grassy areas in two villages of Kabayan town.
Ragay said the fire was initially traced to Barangay Adaoay before spreading to the forested area of Barangay Anchukey.
As of Monday afternoon, the raging fire has reached a forested area in Barangay Kabayan Barrio, also in Kabayan.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said the blaze was already under control.
Ragay said the fire destroyed an old house, but no one was reported hurt.
The house served as a resting area for farmers, police said.
