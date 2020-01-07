Fire razes residential-commercial building in Tondo

MANILA, Philippines — Fire hit a residential-commercial building in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday morning, the city fire department said.

In a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, an officer from the Manila City Fire Department said the blaze swept through the building which was located along Lakandula Street at 5:22 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

After more than one hour, the fire was raised to the fourth and then to the fifth alarm.

As of posting, firefighters are still trying to contain the blaze.

FEATURED STORIES

Arson probers have yet to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.