Firearms recovered in clash with NPA in Zamboanga del Norte town

ILIGAN CITY — The military recovered a 50-caliber sniper’s rifle and other high-powered firearms after a 10-minute clash with communist rebels in the villages of Siayan town in Zamboanga del Norte on Saturday, July 11.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, commanding officer of the 53rd Infantry Battalion, said troops of the 53rd IB ran into a 10-minute firefight with communist New People’s Army along the boundaries of Sitio Tumanong of Macasing village and Sitio Lacnapan, Pange village of the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said aside from the sniper’s rifle, other high-powered firearms recovered after the encounter included a rocket-propelled grenade, one M16 assault rifle, backpacks, medical paraphernalia, documents, assorted medicines, and ammunition.

He said troops went to the area after residents tipped them off about the presence of the rebels. Herrera said no casualty was reported on the government side.

FEATURED STORIES

JE

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ