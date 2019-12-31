Firecracker injuries in Manila’s local hospitals rise to 16

MANILA, Philippines – The number of persons injured due to firecrackers rose to 16 as of 11:15 p.m. of Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) said.

The MPIO said the latest victim include a 14-year-old boy whose left eye was lacerated due to a whistle bomb explosion. The two other persons were victims of illegal firecrackers, with a 19-year-old man’s right hand injured due to a five-star, and a 22-year-old man’s right hand damaged by a “pla-pla.”

All three were brought to the Sta. Ana Hospital.

Earlier, the MPIO also said that an 11-year-old boy was injured at the right side of his head due to the blast of a “baby rocket.” He was rushed to the Ospital ng Sampaloc.

A 49-year-old woman also sustained abrasions on her back after a pillbox exploded. She was brought to the Ospital ng Tondo but was sent home shortly afterwards.

As of posting time, four victims had been brought to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center, one in Ospital ng Tondo, three in the Ospital ng Sampaloc, and one in the Ospital ng Maynila.

Edited by JPV

