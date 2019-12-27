Firecracker-related injuries climb to 22 — DOH
MANILA, Philippines — A few days before the New Year, the number of recorded firework-related injuries has already reached 22, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.
According to data by the agency’s epidemiology bureau, 22 people were recorded injured as of Friday morning, 12 cases or 35 percent lower than the same period last year.
Of the number, DOH said 14 had blast or burn injuries, seven had eye injuries and one had a blast burn requiring amputation.
DOH said most of the injuries reported were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 27, followed by CALABARZON with 18, and Region 1 with 14.
DOH, so far, has not recorded any case of injury or death from a stray bullet or firework ingestion.
In 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order No. 28, which limits the use of firecrackers in the country to just fireworks displays
