Firecracker store in Bocaue on fire; 3rd alarm raised

MANILA, Philippines – A firecracker store in Barangay Biñang 1st in Bocaue, Bulacan is currently on fire, the province’s Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) office said on Saturday evening.

Officials from the Office of the Provincial Fire Marshall confirmed to INQUIRER.net that the fire started around 6:10 p.m.  It is currently on third alarm, as of 6:25 p.m.

Authorities said that only one firecracker store is being engulfed as of the moment.  Videos spreading on social media showed big flames consuming the building, which seats beside residential units.

This is a developing story.  Please refresh for updates.

Edited by JPV

