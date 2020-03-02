Firetinas: the A.I. weapon against corona virus in China

SHANGHAI and YANGZHOU, China, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — High body temperature is regarded as a significant early symptom of corona virus. Firetinas (www.firetinas.com) is the first Artificial intelligent system developed by scientists from Cambridge University and Manchester University to inspect multiple high body temperature individuals. Firetinas incorporating advanced mask-face recognition algorithm and infrared body temperature measurement, is now widely used in Chinese hospitals and schools. As corona virus is highly contaminable and there is still no effective treatment so far, distinguishing early stage high body temperature individuals has been proved to be a crucial way to stop massive transmission not only in China, but also worldwide.

Firetinas is a high performance Integrated circuit equipped with NPU calculating 3 trillion times per second tracking up to 100 people in 1000 square feet area. Firetinas integrates face recognition algorithm to eliminate the influence caused by hot spot such as cigarette and can provide a more efficient human face temperature measurement. Furthermore, Firetinas develops algorithm to optimize face recognition for masks at 99% accuracy, which means people without masks can be alerted especially in the area badly affected by the outbreak. Firetinas also invents the first dual black body dynamic calibration algorithm to achieve 0.1 degrees Celsius precision in indoor environments.

Firetinas works in an all-in-one system integrating camera, temperature sensor, micro computer, neural network system and two black bodies and is easy to setup and operate. It inspects body temperature of up to 100 individuals in 0.05 seconds and upload the passengers’ face information and temperature information to the server which can make it easier to trace back the contact crowd and quarantine the suspected individuals as soon as possible.

As the corona virus is quickly expanding in Korea, Japan, Singapore, the Middle East and United States, Firetinas is seeking partners to stop the crazy spread.

