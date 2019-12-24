HomeTopNews Philippines

Fireworks injuries rise to 7

MANILA, Philippines — A few hours before the Christmas Eve revelry, the number of fireworks-related injuries rose to seven, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Based on the DOH Epidemiology Bureau’s surveillance report, there were three additional cases reported as of 6 a.m. of Dec. 24.

But the report also showed that the latest figure is three or 30 percent cases lower compared to the same period last year, and six or 56 percent cases lower versus the five-year average.—Tina G. Santos

