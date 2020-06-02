Firmenich Appoints Boet Brinkgreve as President Ingredients

GENEVA, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In order to strengthen Firmenich industry leadership in ingredients and drive a new era of excellence, Firmenich, has appointed Boet Brinkgreve to President of Ingredients, effective June 1st, 2020. Boet will continue to report directly to Firmenich CEO, Gilbert Ghostine, as a member of the Company’s Executive Committee. Separately, Jean-Philippe Lebudel will step into the role of Chief Supply Chain Officer, succeeding Boet Brinkgreve and reporting into Eric Nicolas, Chief Operating Officer. Effective July 1st, Gianluca Colombo will join Firmenich as Chief Procurement Officer, to lead strategic sourcing, procurement and supplier collaboration for Firmenich worldwide, reporting to Boet Brinkgreve.

“Building on our recent DRT acquisition and in order to accelerate our growth journey and maximize our effectiveness, we are setting up a dedicated end-to-end Ingredients Business, supported by best-in-class operations and purchasing,” said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. “Boet has an outstanding track record of driving strategic growth at Firmenich since 2007 and has made operations a key differentiator for the Group. I am confident he will accelerate our excellence in natural, biotech, biodegradable and renewable ingredients for our customers and their consumers.”

He continued: “Jean-Philippe has led our corporate strategy and M&A activities, successfully securing 12 acquisitions over the past 4 years. He brings a broad range of experience from global business development, technology, portfolio management and operations leadership across Europe and Asia. I am also delighted to welcome Gianluca who brings a deep understanding of customer needs, as well as a proven track record in driving best-in-class, sustainable purchasing practices.”

As President of Ingredients, Boet will be responsible for the end-to-end management of sales, portfolio management and industrial operations, overseeing the manufacturing sites focused on building the most competitive palette for Perfumery & Flavors, as well as new business segments, such as health & nutrition, cosmetics and agriculture. DRT will report into Firmenich’s Ingredients Business with Boet responsible for leading the Company’s smooth integration within the Firmenich family.

As Chief Supply Chain Officer, Jean-Philippe will be responsible for customer supply and industrial operations for Perfumery and Flavors globally. His scope includes oversight of more than 30 manufacturing facilities, as well as customer care, logistics and planning. With Firmenich since 2002, Jean-Philippe was most recently Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and M&A. Prior to this, he held several international roles of increasing responsibility within Business Development, Flavors Creation and Technology.

Responsible for driving excellence in direct and indirect purchasing, Gianluca will lead strategic sourcing, procurement and supplier collaboration for Firmenich worldwide, working closely with the Ingredients Business to drive a world-class ingredients portfolio. He most recently served at Coty, the global beauty company, as Chief Procurement Officer since 2018, successfully leading its end-to-end worldwide procurement. Previously, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Ferrero, culminating in Chairman of the Group Procurement Committee and Senior Vice President of Procurement for the Ferrero Group. A French and Italian national, Gianluca graduated with a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1996 from the Politecnico di Milano.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world’s largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895. Driven by its purpose to create positive emotions to enhance wellbeing, naturally, Firmenich has designed many of the world’s best-known perfumes and tastes, bringing delight to over four billion consumers every day. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, each year, Firmenich invests 10% of its turnover in R&D to understand and share the best that nature has to offer responsibly. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2019. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

