Firms ‘caring, nurturing’ during pandemic

Local businesses continued supporting workers even as the Covid-19 pandemic devastated the economy, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), and the Makati Business Club (MBC) claimed on Monday.

Results of the Philippine Business Response to Covid-19 survey conducted earlier this year, MAP subcommittee chairman Rex Drilon said, “show that Philippine business, in this pandemic, is a caring, nurturing and compassionate sector in our society.”

“This reflects the true character of the good Filipino: caring, nurturing and compassionate,” he added.

The poll, conducted from April 6 to May 16, 2021, had 99 percent of the 200 respondents saying that they provided support to employees. Seventy-one percent and 65 percent, meanwhile, respectively said that support was also extended to contractual and agency employees.

The survey was conducted under the Shared Prosperity Covenant, an MAP-led group of 26 business associations. It was administered by the MBC and processed by Philippine Survey and Research Center, Inc.

Forty-five percent, meanwhile, said they continued paying non-reporting regular employees and 43 percent reported giving special financial assistance, advances, and loans to regular employees.

Meanwhile, 31 percent said they continued paying non-reporting contractuals and 27 percent said they gave special financial assistance to contractuals. Thirty percent claimed they kept paying non-reporting agency employees and 25 percent said they gave financial assistance to agency employees.



“The Philippine private sector always plays an outsize role in helping the government respond to crises,” said Francis Lim, former president of the MAP and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines.

“This partnership was biggest during the biggest crisis in our lifetimes and continues through this year,” he added.

More than half of the survey respondents were said to have also provided support to clients and customers through advanced payments, waived fees, and material support while 34 percent gave support to suppliers and customers via extended payment terms, discounts, and waived payments.

While 61 percent said revenues had dropped, 55 percent claimed to have maintained or even increased employee numbers.

Eighty-five percent, meanwhile, believed that work from home and flexible work arrangements would continue.

Over 60 percent also said that the private sector should be involved in increasing vaccine supplies while 41 percent said they should be involved in vaccinations.

“A key objective of businesses is to create jobs and in a crisis like this, business’ top priority is to protect jobs and the health and safety of our people. I’m extremely proud to say that businesses are fulfilling that commitment during this crisis,” MBC Chairman Edgar Chua said.