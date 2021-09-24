Firms pessimistic due to pandemic

THE Covid-19 pandemic is still affecting business confidence in the Philippines with enterprises remaining pessimistic despite reduced negative consumer sentiment, according to two Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) surveys released on Friday.

The third quarter 2021 confidence index (CI) — calculated as the percentage of companies that answered “yes” minus those that answered “no” — fell to -5.6 percent, reversing the 1.4 percent in the second quarter, the results of the central bank’s latest Business Expectations Survey (BES) showed.

“Primarily, it is due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, specifically, the rise of the Delta variant. Next, the reason would be the imposition of the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) in August. And then, this is followed by a decrease in sales orders and income. And lastly, higher prices of raw materials and other commodities,” Redentor Paolo Alegre Jr., senior director of the BSP Department of Economic Statistics, noted during a virtual briefing.

For the next quarter, the poll found that business sentiment improved somewhat, with the overall CI rising to 31.9 percent from 31.4 percent the previous quarter.

Expectations of more vaccines and the prospect of achieving herd immunity, easing of community quarantine and restrictions, improvement in economic conditions and recovery from losses incurred during the stricter community quarantines, and an increase in volume of sales and orders were said to have fueled respondents’ optimism for the coming quarter.

One of the explanations for respondents’ enhanced mood for the fourth quarter of this year was the approaching Christmas season.

Businesses in the Philippines shared the same pessimistic perspective as their counterparts in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Thailand.



The latest BES, which surveyed 1,511 businesses across the country, was conducted from July 22 to September 15.

On the other hand, the recent Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) results showed that consumer sentiment improved in the third quarter with the overall CI improving to -19.3 percent from -30.9 percent in the second quarter, Alegre also reported.

“Consumer sentiment improved due to the availability of more jobs and more working family members, additional or higher income and effective government policies and programs, particularly in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Similarly, consumer confidence rose to 2.7 percent in the next quarter, up from 1.3 percent in the previous survey.

In the third quarter of 2021, consumer mood in the Philippines was comparable to that of consumers in Columbia, Japan, Poland and the United Kingdom who were less pessimistic.

The CES was conducted from July 1 to 14, 2021 and examines perceptions of the country’s economic status, family financial situation and family income. It covered 5,670 households across the country.

Alegre further said the Bangko Sentral surveys reflect a more optimistic business sector, but a less positive consumer outlook for the coming year.

The CI inched up to 56 percent from 52.5 percent in the previous survey, indicating a more optimistic business outlook for the country’s economy over the next 12 months.

But consumer confidence in the coming year has dropped to 18.6 percent, down from 19.8 percent in the previous survey.