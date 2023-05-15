First Acts Announced for Melbourne’s Newest Festival The Eighty-Six

A brand new festival called The Eighty-Six will officially launch in Melbourne later this year. Running from Monday, 23rd October to Tuesday, 31st October, The Eighty-Six will take over a bunch of venues on the 86 tram route from Northcote to Preston, including bars, record stores, bowls clubs, and more.

The full program of artists will arrive later this year, but organisers have announced the first few acts that will be appearing at the festival in October, including London psych quartet Los Bitchos, Kyoto punk outfit Otoboke Beaver, and UK indie favourite Connie Constance.

Connie Constance: ‘Miss Power’

[embedded content]

All three of those acts have also been locked in to appear at the inaugural SXSW Sydney, also taking place in October.

Elsewhere on The Eighty-Six lineup is jazz muso Makaya McCraven, and US indie act Built to Spill. There are also set to be a few live shows of the podcast How Long Gone.

“The Eighty-Six is designed to create ideal conditions for music to thrive and be valued – today’s announcement focused on internationals, this is a taste of what is to come,” says Woody McDonald, founder and artistic director of The Eighty-Six.

“We are excited to share the full program, including a truly epic celebration of our local music ecosystem.”

The full program will arrive mid-year.

The Eighty-Six 2023 Lineup

Otoboke Beaver

Connie Constance

Los Bitchos

Makaya McCraven

Built To Spill

How Long Gone (Live)

…more to be announced

Dates & Venues

Monday, 23rd October to Tuesday, 31st October – Various venues, Northcote to Preston, Melbourne

For more information and to register for tickets, head to The Eighty-Six website.

Further Reading

SXSW Sydney’s First Artist Announcement Has Arrived

Sydney’s Newtown Festival Calls It a Day After More Than 40 Years

Brisbane’s Sonic Masala 2023 Lineup: Deafcult, Velociraptor, Vintage Crop and More