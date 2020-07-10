First batch of OFW remains arrives in PH

THE first batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) arrived on Friday at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

Of the 49 bodies, 17 were from Riyadh, and 32 from Dammam. They were brought home by a chartered flight from Philippine Airlines.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd apologized for the delays in the repatriation of the bodies which were originally scheduled last week.

“We sincerely apologize for the much delayed homecoming owing to the lockdowns, and strenuous processes that we have to undergo for their return. The added anxiety to the families caused by the suspended homeward journey is certainly undeserved,” said Bello in a statement.

Bello also reiterated his assurance that the government would continue to fly home the remaining bodies in the KSA.

Next to be brought back, he added, were those from Jeddah and other parts of the region.