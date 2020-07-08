First batch of OFW remains to come home on July 10

THE remains of the 274 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and of natural causes will be brought home in batches with the first 44 bodies to arrive on Friday, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Wednesday said that bringing the bodies altogether was very difficult because of documentary requirements, strict observance of health protocols and the limited capacity of airplanes that would bring them home.

“We decided to bring the bodies home by batches so as not to delay further their repatriation. We ask for understanding to the families of the OFWs. We can’t bring them home [all 274 ] together, we can’t comply with [documentary] requirements,” Bello said.

The bodies will be brought home by flag carrier Philippine Air Lines, which can accomodate no more than 44 bodies.

Bello said the first 44 bodies were those with complete documentary requirements.

The second batch of another 44, Bello said, would leave Saudi Arabia by Sunday and arrive Monday.

Of the 274 dead OFWs, 152 died from Covid-19 while 149 of natural causes.

Bello said that more than 300 OFWs died in Saudi Arabia, with 23 buried with consent and three buried without consent from their next of kin.