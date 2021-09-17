First batch of one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine to arrive this Sept

THE Philippines will receive the first batch of the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine by Russian manufacturer Gamaleya Research Institute this September, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr.

Galvez said one million coronavirus shots, which were procured by the government, are expected to be delivered.

“The Sputnik Light is more efficient because we will be able to protect more people faster,” he said. “This would eliminate the problem wherein people fail to return for their second dose.”

Galvez also said 190,000 doses of the two-shot version of the Gamaleya-made jab, Sputnik V, will arrive in the country by “this weekend or early next week.”

These will be allotted for those who have yet to receive their second dose.

“As per our vaccine experts from the Department of Health, the gap between [the] first and second doses of Sputnik V can be as long as six months. No need to worry because the vaccines are arriving soon,” Galvez said.

Over 39 million more Covid-19 doses are expected to arrive this month. Of this number, 5,647,020 shots have been delivered from September 1 to 15.