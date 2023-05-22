First Cambodian American Mayor in the US Visits Prince Horology to Observe Swiss-Style Watchmaking in CambodiaPrince Holding Group_Mayor Chau Visit to Prince Horology.png

First Cambodian American Mayor Chau Visit to Prince Horology PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 22 May 2023 – Prince Horology had the honor of hosting Mayor Sokhary Chau of Lowell, Massachusetts, the first Cambodian-American mayor in the United States. During his visit, Mayor Chau had the opportunity to meet local Cambodian watchmakers and students, hearing firsthand about their transformational journeys over the last few years.

Mayor Chau’s rise to his current position, achieved by overcoming adversity as a refugee, echoes the life-changing ventures of the current batch of Prince Horology students and apprentices who have received scholarships to pursue their life-changing career in watchmaking.

In the United States, Mayor Chau pursued his studies and won a scholarship to attend Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. He graduated from Macalester College in Minnesota, with degrees in political science and economics, also funded by a scholarship. Before entering public service, Mayor Chau primarily worked in the financial services sector.

During the tour, Mayor Chau stated: “Beyond mastering the latest horological techniques and having the opportunity to learn the trade from Swiss-trained instructors, I resonate with Prince Horology’s core philosophy of the transformative power of education.”

The Prince Horology Vocational Training Center, the only training center of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, aims to be the finest watchmaking school in the world, operating under the mantra “Swiss Craftsmanship, Cambodian Made”.

Delighted by the training center’s cutting-edge technological resources, Mayor Chau shared his admiration for the art of horology, saying: “A watch is more than just a timepiece; it’s a work of art and a testament to human ingenuity and craftsmanship. It symbolizes time, history, and the passage of life.”

Mr. Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group, commented: “We are honored and humbled by Mayor Chau’s visit. His impressive journey, from humble beginnings in Battambang to becoming a beacon of hope in Lowell, Massachusetts, deeply resonates with our mission at Prince Horology. His dedication to fostering community development and commitment to serving his constituents emphasize the transformative power of leadership.”

Prince Holding Group’s Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, has taken a keen interest in Prince Horology in his personal capacity, backed by Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Group. Prince Horology serves as a crucial component of the Group’s broader efforts to enhance education throughout Cambodia through scholarship programs, thought leadership training, and other CSR initiatives.

Prince Horology offers students access to Swiss-trained professionals with over 60 years of combined experience in Swiss watchmaking and education. This includes experience with The Swatch Group and Richemont, as well as the world-renowned Watchmakers of Switzerland Training and Educational Program (WOSTEP).

