First day of GCQ: 50 – 60 percent of normal vehicle volume back on Edsa

MANILA, Philippines – Only 50 to 60 percent of the normal volume of vehicles on Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa) returned to the major thoroughfare on the first day of the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila on Monday, according to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).
“We are looking at around 50 to 60 percent volume of Edsa [yesterday] that is compared to the volume that we had prior to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease). You can see buildup already in some parts of Edsa and that is an indication that vehicles are back here,” MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel on Tuesday when asked about the volume of vehicles in Edsa on the first day of the GCQ.
“Many of our motorists still do not know that Edsa has already been reconfigured and the bus lane is already on the left side or the median lane,” Nebrija said.
Nebrija said the MMDA will continuously assess the situation and recommend possible adjustments to the Department of Transportation, Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board, and other agencies.
“This is all new for all of us. There will be adjustments and birth pains but let us give it a chance to work. Yesterday is a little confusing but later on, it will normalize,” he said.
GSG
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.