First ever in Asia! FansMall pioneers China’s trading cards market with official IP authorization from Argentina National Team

FansMall will release the Argentina National Team cards alongside the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The opening of the quadrennial global event is approaching, with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar set to begin in late November, after 20 years of rekindling the flame in Asia. It will be the first time in the history of a World Cup being held in early winter, it’s also the last dance for Lionel Messi and other stars born in the mid-80s to perform on the premier stage.

FansMall, the full industry chain trading cards platform, which has been exclusively authorized by the Argentine national team, recently previewed that it will launch exclusive Argentine national team trading cards during the Qatar World Cup, presenting valuable blue and white collectibles to all fans.

Go for the same goal. We celebrate the event with the Blue and White.

32 teams assembled, the pinnacle is approaching, and the world is waiting for the World Cup in Qatar. Argentina, a South American powerhouse, left countless thrilling moments in World Cup history. Now, fans are also eagerly awaiting this one of the favourites to win. The team’s top star, 35-year-old Lionel Messi, will embark on his fifth World Cup campaign, and this will be his last trip to compete in this top event.

As Lionel Messi’s curtain call is highly anticipated, FansMall and fans are looking forward to the Pampas Eagles soaring on the green once again. In July this year, FansMall reached a five-year strategic partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to launch the exclusive Argentina trading cards in Asia. The creativity and technical of Argentine football, the indomitable spirit of the Pampas Eagles, and Lionel Messi as the soul of his team, all coincide with FansMall’s corporate ethos, two spirits resonate with the same frequency and finally come to the same side.

China debut, FansMall up against the global giants.

To be associated with one of the most prestigious national football teams and to be granted the exclusive official IP license in Asia, FansMall is in the leading position in the sports trading cards industry, especially within Asia. It is clear that FansMall, the first company in China to manufacture trading cards for the world’s top men’s national football team, is strong enough to stand on the world stage and compete head-to-head with industry leaders like Panini.

The partnership with the Argentine national team will not only draw the world’s attention to the booming development and great potential of China’s football trading cards industry but will also be a golden opportunity for the popularisation and cultivation of Chinese football trading cards culture. Although the Chinese trading cards market started late, the consumer’s willingness to pay is growing as the domestic sports industry is developing. It is believed that in the heated atmosphere of the World Cup in Qatar, the consumers will be more engaged.

It is reported that in conjunction with the 2022 Qatar World Cup, FansMall will officially launch 4 sets of Argentina national team trading cards, naming ICE-BREAKING, MOMENT, COSMOS and ONENESS. Each set has distinctive characteristics, combining Argentine football elements and Chinese-inspired design, bringing enjoyment and surprise to all football trading cards fans, collectors and investors, so stay tuned.

