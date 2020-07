A devotee of the Black Nazarene kneels at Plaza Miranda as he faces Quiapo Church — where the centuries-old image of Jesus carrying the cross is enshrined — and joins fellow devotees during First Friday prayers in Quiapo, Manila, on July 3, 2020. The church had been under lockdown following reports that a priest there had tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI