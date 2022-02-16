H.H. Ruler of Dubai attends ceremony along with high-profile dignitaries

Event highlighted the UAE’s growing law enforcement capabilities and commitment to community safety

Event witnessed first military parade by female officers in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Expo 2020 Dubai recently witnessed the graduation ceremony of 706 police cadets from various police colleges and academies in the UAE. Held under the theme ‘Graduation of the Fiftieth’ signifying the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s Union, the event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with high-profile dignitaries.



First graduation ceremony in the world featuring graduates from three police academies held at Expo 2020 Dubai

Hosted by the Ministry of Interior and organized by Dubai Police, the event emphasized the police officers’ pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors, as well as supporting the UAE’s development journey. It honored the top graduates from among the three police academies and featured various military performances set against the backdrop of dazzling light shows.

The graduation ceremony featured cadets from Abu Dhabi Police College, Dubai Police Academy, and Sharjah Police Science Academy, including two batches of female cadets. More than 10% of the new graduates this year were women, and the ceremony was also distinguished by the first-ever military parade by female officers in the Middle East.

The event witnessed the passing-out of the first batch of graduates with a bachelor’s degree in police science and criminology, signaling the nation’s law enforcement system’s commitment to detecting and inhibiting crimes and improving operations. In addition, the ceremony included graduates from different nationalities, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Comoro Islands, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, demonstrating the UAE’s keen focus on improving its police force’s engagement with families and children to maintain community safety.

The UAE aims to become the safest place in the world by reinforcing the sense of security among its citizens and residents and achieving the highest standards of security, emergency preparedness, reliability of police services, and road safety.

The prominent ceremony was organized for the third consecutive year by UAE-based ‘Memories Events Management’ in accordance with the highest international standards followed in organizing high-profile global events.