First Hydrogen Appoints Wrigley as UK Chairman and Director8330.jpg

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – 31 January 2022 – First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) (“FIRST HYDROGEN” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Wrigley as Chairman and director of First Hydrogen UK Limited. Mr. Wrigley founded Winch Energy Group in 2008 and served as CEO until recently and remains as non-executive Chairman. Winch Energy has successfully developed, constructed and operated 300+ MW of solar plants in Europe and is now developing rural projects in 10 African and Latin American countries. Mr. Wrigley was also a founding partner of UPC Renewables LLC, with 4+ GW of wind plants built in the past 15 years supported by a US$5 billion investment including the development of a 120 MW wind power plant in Morocco in 2019.

Mr. Wrigley will oversee First Hydrogen’s Worldwide development of the company’s hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light and medium commercial vehicle business (“LCV”) and constructing the Company’s two MAN hydrogen fuel cell road legal demonstrators with AVL Powertrain UK and Ballard Power Systems. Mr. Wrigley will also oversee the development and build out of the recently announced hydrogen refueling stations division, with consultants FEV Group. and seek other complimentary opportunities in the hydrogen space with his wealth of contacts, including hydrogen production and procurement.

Mr. Wrigley holds a law degree from the Law School of Chester and is admitted to the Law Society of England and Wales and to the Italian Bar. Mr. Wrigley previously served as Managing Partner and Head of Continental Europe at the international law firm Clifford Chance LLP.

This adds to the First Hydrogen team as previously announced the appointment of Steve Gill as director of First Hydrogen UK Limited and as Chief Executive Officer of its’ automotive division. Mr. Gill has extensive experience as an executive, board director and consultant in the automotive industry specializing in powertrain technology and transport decarbonization. Previously, Mr. Gill was Director, Power Engineering at Ford of Europe and board member of Ford Technologies Ltd.

Also recently announced to the team is the appointment of Robert Campbell as non-executive director of First Hydrogen UK Limited, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary. Mr. Campbell is currently Senior Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Ballard Power Systems since 2017. His responsibilities include global business development, sales, marketing, product line management and after-sales service activities in Ballard’s key Power Products markets of Heavy-Duty Motive, Material Handling and Stationary Power.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

“Balraj Mann”

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Contacts:

North America

Balraj Mann

First Hydrogen Corp.

604-601-2018

[email protected]

Europe

Nicholas Wrigley

First Hydrogen Limited

+44 7917-114434

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management’s assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management’s experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen’s products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE