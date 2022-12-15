First in Indonesia, The Westin Surabaya Presents France’s Luxury Spa by L’Occitane in the City to Enhance Its Guests’ Wellness Experience

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Surabaya announces the opening of its new spa, the first-ever luxury Spa by L’Occitane in East Java, on December 2022. The newly introduced spa is located on the 6th floor of the 5-star hotel, where guests can overlook the magnificent city views while pampering themselves with the best quality products from L’Occitane en Provence.



Set on the 6th floor of the iconic The Westin Surabaya, Spa by L’Occitane offers an elegant environment and luxurious organic treatments

The Westin Surabaya’s Spa by L’Occitane is supported by the hotel’s wellness center, which has a pool and gym, to enhance the guest’s holistic wellness experience. By embracing the earth and natural ambiance, the spa area includes treatment rooms with a space for a couple, manicure, pedicure and steam baths

Accompanied by soothing music and herbal teas inspired by Provencal traditions, guests can indulge in various treatments from the hotel’s best therapists. From facial treatments to relaxing body massages, these signature treatments are tailored to the guest’s needs.

“We are bringing the first L’Occitane Spa in Indonesia that offers a wellness treatment in the middle of a busy city, and the only L’Occitane Spa in Indonesia directly brought from France to Indonesia. Just a few steps away from the Pakuwon Mall, we provide easy access with a connecting door to the mall. People can feel the luxury of our best spa treatments while enjoying time in Indonesia’s largest mall,” said Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager of The Westin Surabaya.

Guests will begin their spa journey with a calming Welcome Ritual, followed by personalized treatments designed based on their personal needs. Guests must fill out a form, and a wellness expert will advise the best treatment suited to their needs.

“One of the reasons to have Spa by L’Occitane is their distinctive treatment flow from the moment of guests’ arrival to post treatment. Each guests will go through a personalized consultation to get to know their skin condition and concerns, so that the beauty therapist may provide the right treatment with the right products as well. This kind of personal touch aligns well with what Westin does to their guests,” said Alamsyah Jo.

Every treatment in Spa by L’Occitane uses the award-winning range by L’Occitane en Provence, including Immortelle Divine, Immortelle Reset, and Immortelle Precious for anti-aging, Reine Blanche and Aqua Réotier to brighten and refresh skin and face. And to cleanse as well as revitalize their body, guests can opt for Relaxing Aromachology Massage and Almond Detoxifying Balance using L’Occitane’s eco-friendly products. Guests can enjoy a 50% discount on all treatments during the launch period and receive special vouchers to purchase L’Occitane products from the L’Occitane store at Pakuwon Mall.

For more information, please visit www.westinsurabaya.com or contact +62 (031) 2971 0000.

