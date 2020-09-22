First launch of Tridel’s Royal Bayview in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Canada has always been a popular country for people in Hong Kong as their immigration destination, and Toronto – Canada’s financial hub continuously attracts a large pool of talents, whether they are immigrating or returning for good. When it comes to a permanent residence, most people look for one that provides high-quality lifestyle and specifications, especially for those looking for a home for their family or retirement. Royal Bayview in Thornhill, Toronto, is a new residential development by Tridel – a leading developer in Canada, and first time launching in Hong Kong. List Sotheby’s International Realty is the appointed agency with designated units exclusively offered for Hong Kong buyers, priced from CAD1,200,000 and expect to be completed in 2024.



The exhibition of Royal Bayview is taken place from 21-27 Sep at the office of List Sotheby’s International Realty in Central, located at 1/F, 33 Des Voeux Road Central. Legal and mortgage advisors will also be present to provide more information about purchasing properties in Canada.

Located in Bayview area of Thornhill, one of the sought-after luxurious residential areas in Toronto, Royal Bayview is a low-rise home-sized residential development offering sumptuous amenities where one can only enjoy from a condominium residence. With unit size ranging from 1,200 to 2,400 sq.ft., Royal Bayview is an ideal choice for families and those looking for retiring in Canada.

Next to a private golf course, residents of Royal Bayview enjoy a panoramic view of the greenery scene which is only walking distance away. Residents can also enjoy private golf lessons and venue rental service when available.

Royal Bayview is comprised of two 12- and 14-storey tall buildings, with a total of 167 elegant 2- and 3-bedroom units inspired by European-design. Penthouse units comes with a private sky garden. High-end amenities are exclusively for the use of residents, including indoor swimming pool, gym and yoga room, dining and party rooms, as well as an indoor golf simulator where residents can enjoy and practice golfing 365 days a year.

A few minutes away from Hwy 7, 407 and 401, living at Royal Bayview guarantees you a convenient lifestyle. Restaurants, supermarkets, top primary and secondary schools such as Thornhill Secondary School, Thornlea Secondary School, and Bayview Glen Public School are all within walking distances. York University can be reached by car in 15 minutes. Thornhill Square Shopping Centre with pharmacy stores, bank, library and community centre is right across the street, and popular malls such as Bayview Village, Centerpoint Mall, and CF Fairview Mall can be reached in 10 minutes or less.

While enjoying a convenient lifestyle, residents in Thornhill are also surrounded by green parks and trails, including Ponoma Mills Park, Royal Orchard Park, and Bayview Reservoir Park. Other nearby facilities include the Uplands Golf & Ski Club and tennis courts.

Tridel, the developer behind Royal Bayview, is one of the renowned developers in Toronto well-known for being high in quality and with excellent locations. Established in the 1930s, Tridel has developed over 85,000 quality homes. Nowadays, Tridel incorporates design with green technology to ensure offering sustainable homes and high-tech lifestyle for the residents.

Toronto property exhibition & Legal / Tax Seminars:

Date: 21-27 Sep (Mon – Sun)

Time: 11am – 6pm

Venue: 1/F, 33 Des Voeux Road Central (Central MTR exit B / Hong Kong Station exit C)

[Seminars – Buying property in Canada FAQs]

24 Sep (Thu) | 12:30pm & 6:30pm

25 Sep (Fri) | 12:30pm

26-27 Sep (Sat & Sun) | 12:30pm & 2:30pm & 4:30pm

Enquiry: +852 3793 3688

Whatsapp：+852 6063 9364

Email: IP@listsirhk.com

RSVP: https://bit.ly/3cjV7N4

