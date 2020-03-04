“FIRST LOOK: Dingdong Dantes stars in action thriller film ‘A Hard Day’”

The Philippine remake of the 2014 Korean blockbuster is part of this summer’s 2020 MMFF.

The second entry of Viva Films in this year’s Metro Manila Summer Film Festival, the action thriller A Hard Day starring Dingdong Dantes and John Arcilla is actually a remake of a 2014 South Korean film with the same title. Viva shared the official trailer of the film last March 2 on their official YouTube channel. The film stars Dingdong in the role of Vilion, a corrupt detective who accidentally runs over a stranger one dark night on his way to his mother’s funeral. To conceal his crime, he tries to hide the body in his mother’s coffin, only to eventually be found out by another cop (John Arcilla) who ends up blackmailing him.

The film opens in theaters from April 11 from 21 during the official run of the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival.

[embedded content]