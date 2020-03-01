“First Look: Ethel Booba shares photo of ‘Little Booba’”

Ethel Booba gave birth to her first child on Valentine’s Day.

Comedian Ethel Booba gave the online world a treat after posting a short video clip at her first born on Twitter last Saturday, February 29.

The comedienne, who gave birth on Valentine’s Day, shared the precious video of her daughter, saying “Hello daw sa inyo sabi ni Baby Michaela, my little booba.”

Hello daw sa inyo sabi ni Baby Michaela, my Little Booba. Charot! pic.twitter.com/AcR168G8K2 — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) February 28, 2020

When she joined Tawag ng Tanghalan ‘s celebrity edition on It’s Showtime last year, nobody knew that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Jessie Salazar’s baby.

After winning the competition, the 42-year-old stand-up comedienne happily shared the good news to the public.

“Double celebration, double congratulations to me,” she said