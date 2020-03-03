“FIRST LOOK: Here’s the full trailer of MMFF Summer Film Festival entry ‘The Missing’”

Joseph Marco, Ritz Azul, and Miles Ocampo team up to face an evil Japanese spirit in their latest horror suspense flick.

After it was announced that The Missing was included in the lineup for the first ever Metro Manila Summer Film Festival, Regal Films Entertainment posted on social media the full official trailer of the film that stars Joseph Marco, Ritz Azul, and Miles Ocampo. The horror suspense movie was shot in Japan and will open on April 11, 2020 in cinemas nationwide. The film is directed by Easy Ferrer who also directed the film Finding You, and who has written the films Stranded, and The Annulment under Regal Entertainment Inc.

The trailer shows the stars being haunted by an evil spirit in a traditional home in Japan. They must decipher the mystery behind the missing humans before they are put in more danger.

[embedded content]