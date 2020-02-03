“FIRST LOOK: James Reid, MOMOLAND member Nancy McDonie for ‘Soulmate Project’”

Dreamscape Entertainment AdProm Head Eric John Salut shares BTS photos of James Reid and Nancy McDonie – the lead stars of “Soulmate Project.”

Following Nancy McDonie’s confirmation that ‘Soulmate Project’ is pushing through, the first look at the two lead characters of the highly-anticipated project has finally arrived.

On Instagram, Dan Villegas shared a black-and-white photo of James Reid and the MOMOLAND member taken during a photoshoot inside what appears to be a studio.

See photo below:

In two separate photos shared by Dreamscape AdProm Head Eric John Salut, the two can be seen wearing the costumes of the characters they are set to portray for the project. He also shared a photo of the two reading their scripts.

/

It was in October 2019 when Dreamscape first announced the project which is a co-production with iWant and Jadaone and Villegas’ production house Project 8.

As of writing, the release date of the 13-episode series has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Antoinette Jadaone, who helmed James Reid’s teleseryes with Nadine Lustre on ABS-CBN, is set to direct the said project.

Soulmate Project is set to be Nancy’s first acting project both in the Philippines and her homeland in South Korea.