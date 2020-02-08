“FIRST LOOK: Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing’s new film ‘Us Again’”

Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing are paired together in a new romantic drama.

After doing films like Ang Henerasyong Sumuko Sa Love and Finding You last year, Jane Oineza starts off 2020 with another Regal Films project Us Again. This time, she is paired with RK Bagatsing who starred in Cuddle Weather last year with Sue Ramirez. This is the first time for Jane and RK to be paired together on the big screen.

In its recently released poster, the movie asks the question, “Ang dalawang taong nagmahal kahit mali, umasa kahit imposible. Maging sila kaya hanggang sa huli?”

Us Again is Regal Entertainment’s Valentine offering and is directed by Joy A. Aquino. It opens on February 26 in cinemas nationwide.